Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Alena Cherny, a Ukrainian pianist. Thank you Veronica for the recommendation. Cherny studied classical piano at Tchaikovsky Corservatoire in Kiev among other places and gravitated especially toward Bach. She’s performed internationally, playing interpretations that attempt to connect the listener directly with the spirit of the composer. We’re playing two of her solo collections, one of Bach Inventions/Sinfonias and the other of Shostakovich Preludes.

Bach: Inventionen und Sinfonien - Alena Cherny (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Shostakovich: 24 Piano Preludes Op. 34 - Alena Cherny (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.