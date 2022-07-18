Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Alaskan Tapes, an ambient music project from Canadian musician Brady Kendall. We first recommended him back in 2020. He makes ambient music that ranges from Eno-ist pure synth to guitar/piano/string/drum arrangements. We’re re-upping the beautiful 2020 record Views from Sixteen Stories, which creates the thing this newsletter is always after: an atmosphere of profundity. We’re also playing his latest LP, For Us Alone, which layers on a couple field recordings.

Views from Sixteen Stories - Alaskan Tapes (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

For Us Alone - Alaskan Tapes (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.