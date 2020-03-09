Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Alaskan Tapes, an ambient project from Canadian musician Brady Kendall. He first got into electronic music when he received a MicroKorg at age 16. His albums from the past few years feature richly textured compositions, played predominantly by piano, strings, and synthesizers. The pieces create what this newsletter is always searching for: an atmosphere of profundity.

Views from Sixteen Stories by Alaskan Tapes (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Millions by Alaskan Tapes (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

You Were Always an Island by Alaskan Tapes (40m, 🗣 on “Waiting” and “Skin”) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.