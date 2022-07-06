Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Alanis Morissette, a Canadian singer/songwriter based in Los Angeles. Alanis was born and raised in Ottawa, where she took piano and dance lessons from a young age, writing her first song at age 10. She’s best known for Jagged Little Pill, the flawless masterpiece released in 1995 that remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. Today however we’re playing the meditation record that she recorded during covid and put out on June 17. The storm before the calm features slow-moving tracks made of piano, synth, flute, Tibetan singing bowls, shamanic drums, and Alanis’s wordless crooning. She made it in collaboration with Darkside’s Dave Harrington.

the storm before the calm - Alanis Morissette (110m, occasional vocals without words)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.