Today we’re listening to A Winged Victory for the Sullen, an ambient project from two American composers. We first recommended them two Decembers ago. From that recommendation we’re re-upping their amazing 2019 album, The Undivided Five. Their latest album, Invisible Cities, came out on Friday. It’s the score for a theatrical production of Italo Calvino’s 1972 novel of the same name. Their pieces beautifully combine ambient and film score styles, often combining synth pads with dramatic strings.

Invisible Cities - A Winged Victory for the Sullen (40m, operatic vocal on track two)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Undivided Five - A Winged Victory for the Sullen (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

