Good morning.

Today we're listening to A Winged Victory for the Sullen, an ambient duo from the UK. Dustin O’Halloran plays piano and synth, while Adam Wiltzie plays guitar and effects pedals. On their second album, Atomos, the pair began incorporating electronic sounds into their compositions, filling out their sonic landscapes beautifully. The Undivided Five, released a few weeks ago, features slow-moving, minimalist pieces that are at once elegiac and uplifting. No vocals.

The Undivided Five by A Winged Victory for the Sullen (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Atomos by A Winged Victory for the Sullen (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.