Today we’re listening to Zopelar, a Brazilian dance music producer. It’s a little upbeat for a Thursday rec but you only live once. Zopelar is a fixture of the São Paolo electronic scene. His music features playful keyboard riffs, mellow samples, and vintage drum machines. The tracks work as motivating headphone music, something he celebrated on his 2020 record Joy of Missing Out. If that record was designed to enhance life at home, his recent release, Universo, ushers us back out.

Joy of Missing Out - Zopelar (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Universo - Zopelar (50m, no vocals except at the very end)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

