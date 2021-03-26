Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange, an Australian nu-jazz band. Inspired by club music, they perform jazz pieces that feature short loops, four-on-the-floor drums, and improvised solos. Their 2020 album, ZFEX Vol. II, and their 2018 self-titled album showcase this style. We’re also playing the great EP they released today, Kreuzberg Kix.

ZFEX Vol. II - Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange (40m, vocals in the first 10s and on track 3)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange self-titled (40m, vocals on some tracks)

Kreuzberg Kix - Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange (20m, vocals on track one)

We wish you the best weekend.