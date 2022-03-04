Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Zavoloka, a Ukrainian electronic producer and DJ from Kyiv. Since the aughts she’s made experimental electronic music, taking influences from Ukrainian folk traditions and digital avant-garde. She collects synths, especially German-made Waldorf synths like the Blofeld and the Quantum, she told 15 Questions. She considers improvisation on her synths a form of meditation. We’re first playing her 2020 record, Ornament, which consists of propulsive techno tracks. We’re also playing Syngonia, from 2018, which is slower and more distorted.

Ornament - Zavoloka (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Syngonia - Zavoloka (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a good weekend.