Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Zakè, an ambient music producer from Indianapolis. He runs the label Past Inside the Present, and his prolific drone project (under the name Zakè) generates profound soundscapes for focus and contemplation. We’re playing two of his collaborative LPs. First up is Stasis Sounds for Long-Distance Space Travel, a 2020 LP made with the artist 36. The title describes the vibe better than we can. We’re also playing his recent album, Unfailing Love, a collaboration with the artist marine eyes from earlier this year.

Stasis Sounds for Long-Distance Space Travel - Zakè & 36 (100m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Unfailing Love - Zakè & marine eyes (50m, only real vocals are on the last track)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice start to your week.