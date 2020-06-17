Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Yusef Lateef, a multi-instrumentalist and composer. Across his roughly 75 studio albums he composed and performed with an incredible range of instruments in many genres, from blues to new age, funk to ambient. 1961’s Eastern Sounds opens with Lateef playing the xun (Chinese globular flute) and then mainly features his tenor sax. It features amazing jazz covers of themes from Spartacus and The Robe (later sampled by Nujabes). 1991’s Into Something also focuses on jazz saxophone, but also oboe (track 1) and flute (track 5). Last we’re playing his Grammy-winning Little Symphony, on which he is credited for alto flute, synthesizer, kalangu, water drum, sitar, bamboos, tenor saxophone, soprano saxophone, shehnai flute, and producer.

Eastern Sounds by Yusef Lateef (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Into Something by Yusef Lateef (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Yusef Lateef's Little Symphony by Yusef Lateef (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a nice Wednesday.