Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Yu Su, a Chinese electronic musician based in Vancouver. We discovered Yu Su via her 2019 left-field house track, “Watermelon Woman,” which we love. Her EP from that year, Roll With the Punches, was more experimental in sound and structure. But first we’re playing Yellow River Blue, her new album from January, which brings in dub and dance drums, and reflects a wide range of influences.

Yellow River Blue - Yu Su (40m, non-lyric vocals on track one)

Spotify / Apple Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Roll With the Punches - Yu Su (30m, couple tracks with vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.