Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Yoshinori Hayashi, a Japanese electronic music producer based in Tokyo. Thanks to Tone Glow for the recommendation. Hayashi makes extremely eclectic music that reflects his crate-digging history working at a record store. His debut LP, 2018’s Ambivalence, fuses and flits between various genres, vaguely redolent of DJ Shadow. But first we’re playing his new album, Pulse of Defiance, which came out this past April. That record is “techno meets free jazz” as the Vinyl Factory put it, and we love it.

Pulse of Defiance - Yoshinori Hayashi (60m, occasional vox samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Ambivalence - Yoshinori Hayashi (60m, vocals on track 3)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.