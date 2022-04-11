Good morning. If you got extra emails on Friday, sorry about that.

Today we’re listening to Yialmelic Frequencies, the ambient music project from LA-based musician Diva Dompé. Dompé hosts a monthly guided meditation on the public radio station Dublab. She publishes the swirling instrumentals that score these meditations under the name Yialmelic Frequencies. The term Yialmel is the place to which Dompé is transported via meditation, and the music is channeled from that place. We’re playing her two LPs, the pacific Yililok from 2018 and Meditative Frequencies from 2021.

Yililok - Yialmelic Frequencies (80m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Meditative Frequencies - Yialmelic Frequencies (50m, non-lyrical vocals on tracks 1-2)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.