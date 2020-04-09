Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Yellow Magic Orchestra, a Japanese band that formed in Tokyo in the late 1970s. They were three pioneers of electronic music, who brought synths, samplers, and drum machines to pop, jazz, and progressive rock music. They quickly attained Beatles-level popularity in Japan, and released Solid State Survivor at the height of their fame. It’s such a fun album, experimental and feel-good at the same time. “Behind The Mask” is our favorite track on it. 1979’s YMO shows their love of Giorgio Moroder’s driving disco kicks and basslines. Both albums show the band’s vast inventiveness and musical playfulness.

Solid State Survivor by Yellow Magic Orchestra (30m, some vocoder) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

YMO by Yellow Magic Orchestra (70m, occasional short vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Enjoy your Thursday.