Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Yasmin Williams, a fingerstyle guitarist from Virginia. Thanks to Patrick for the recommendation. Williams’ two LPs feature her virtuosic solo acoustic guitar, an instrument she makes full use of as a string and percussive instrument. First we’re playing her latest LP, Urban Driftwood, from January of this year. It’s a soothing collection of her acoustic performance with the occasional accompanist. Second up is her 2018 debut LP, Unwind, which is a brilliant all-solo collection.

Urban Driftwood - Yasmin Williams (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Unwind - Yasmin Williams (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.