Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Xyla, an electronic music producer from Houston, Texas. Last year she produced an excellent album, Ways, while under lockdown in the Bay Area. She ended up there after studying French horn at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, per KQED. Ways consists of high-BPM club music with brooding synths and jazz samples. Since it’s her only LP to date, we’re also including her recent mix for XLR8R.

Ways - Xyla (40m, short vocal samples on a few tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

XLR8R Podcast 690: Xyla (50m, some vocals)

SoundCloud

Have a really good Friday and weekend.