Today we’re listening to Wynton Marsalis, a jazz trumpeter from New Orleans. Marsalis grew up in a jazz family and was handed a trumpet for the first time at age six. We’re playing his early records from the ‘80s. First up is 1984’s Hot House Flowers, which showcases Marsalis’s range and won him a Grammy for best solo jazz performance. Next we’re playing his first volume of standards, from 1987, on which he performs favorites like “Caravan,” “April in Paris,” and “Autumn Leaves.” Last up is his self-titled debut LP recorded in 1981, which features hot jazz: fast-paced, frenetic, and improvisatory.

Hot House Flowers by Wynton Marsalis (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music

Marsalis Standard Time - Volume I by Wynton Marsalis (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Wynton Marsalis by Wynton Marsalis (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music

