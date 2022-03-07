Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Wouter Veldhuis, a Dutch ambient music producer. We know little about Veldhuis himself, but we love his stripped-down drone tracks. They achieve what this newsletter is always after: an atmosphere of profundity. We’re starting with 2012’s Blue Forest, whose soundscapes are somehow made entirely from processed samples and field recordings. Second we’re playing 2011’s The Endless Now, which is a little spookier.

Blue Forest - Wouter Veldhuis (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Endless Now - Wouter Veldhuis (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.