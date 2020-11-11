Good morning. Happy Veterans’ Day.

Today we’re listening to Wojciech Kilar, a Polish classical composer. He came to our attention via his score for Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula, which we excerpted in our subscribers- only mix yesterday. Kilar’s pieces elegantly express tender emotion through orchestral string arrangements. We’re first playing his 1982 album Pastoral Sequences, which collects evocative string movements. Next we’re playing that Coppola soundtrack, which ebbs and flows, and strikes some of the most profound notes in film score history. “Mina/Dracula” is one of the most beautiful film themes of all time.

Pastoral Sequences by Wojciech Kilar (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music

Bram Stoker’s Dracula – OST by Wojciech Kilar (60m, occasional vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a good day today.