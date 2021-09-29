Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Wilson Tanner, an ambient duo consisting of Australians Andrew Wilson and John Tanner. The pair have released two LPs under this moniker, 69 and II. Their description of the first is hard to beat: “Instrument and implement combine in a languorous bricolage of synthesizer, clarinet and building materials.” These two artists – each of whom has his own notable electronic act – come together to produce beautiful minimal electroacoustic meditations. We love their debut album, 69, which is tender and languorous indeed. II, from 2019, loops heartfelt chords and mixes guitar with synth like Corntuth’s recent album does.

69 - Wilson Tanner (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

II - Wilson Tanner (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.