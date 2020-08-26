Good morning.

Today we’re listening to William Orbit, an English musician and producer. Thanks to Leigh for the recommendation. Orbit’s best-known work is the music he produced for artists like Madonna, U2, and Blur. His solo work explores a range of genres, but today we’re listening to his two volumes of Pieces in a Modern Style. These two albums reinterpret classical music through the lens of modern electronic music. Volume One came out in 1995, and 15 years later Orbit released Volume Two. Let us know what you think by replying to this email.

Pieces in a Modern Style by William Orbit (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Pieces in a Modern Style Vol. 2 by William Orbit (130m, infrequent choral vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.