Good morning. We’re off tomorrow and Friday.

Today we’re listening to William Basinski, an American ambient composer. We first featured Basinski about a year and a half ago. We’re recommending him today because he released a new LP last month, appropriately titled Lamentations. Similar to his iconic Disintegration Loops, Lamentations passes droning synth lines through filters, making them sound like they’re off in the distance. We’re also including the first Disintegration Loops album, which is a Flow State favorite.

Lamentations - William Basinski (60m, vocal samples on a few tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Disintegration Loops I - William Basinski (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice holiday.