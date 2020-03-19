Today we have the rare double-recommendation from guest host Reggie James, founder and CEO of Eternal. He’s a self-proclaimed Brooklyn soft boi that has every Frank Ocean album on vinyl. Yes including Endless. Yes the Black Friday Limited Edition Blonde.

Westerman is someone I'm consistently coming back to. A West Londoner, he mixes folk-like lyrics with synthetic choral melodies and skeletal percussion. I've yet to see him live, which permits me to appreciate his music across the many different settings I now find myself in: spaced out lying on my floor or white-boarding new designs at the office. The soundscape produced from his emerging view of composition is almost software-like. In a Pitchfork interview he discusses how working with new technologies allowed him to see that something doesn't work as a lyric but can become a new melody. These shifting inputs become incredibly apparent as you work through his discography. His shift in production mediums makes for different spiritual translations.

“Blue Comanche” by Westerman (3m, 🗣 vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

“Kathy's Song” by Westerman (4m, 🗣 vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

“Albatross” by Westerman (3m, 🗣 vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

I first came across The Mattson 2 when they opened at Musical Hall Williamsburg for another incredible band, Khruangbin. They're identical twin brothers who are both artistically and technically gifted, living on the muddy edges that is contemporary jazz and modern pop. Their albums are an easy ride throughout the day. But for a slightly deeper cut check out Star Stuff. This is a collab album they did with Chaz Bundick aka Toro y Moi.

Star Stuff by The Mattson 2 (40m, 🗣 vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Paradise by The Mattson 2 (30m, 🗣 vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a good Thursday.