Today we’re listening to Wes Montgomery, an American jazz guitarist from Indianapolis. Montgomery picked up the guitar at age 20 after hearing a Charlie Christian record. He worked during the day and practiced guitar late at night, developing his signature plucking style in order to keep the noise down. We’re playing his 1967 album A Day in the Life, which opens with an incredible cover of that Beatles song and continues with jazzy renditions of pop and bossa nova. We’re also playing Bumpin’ from 1965, a bluesier record that showcases Montgomery’s octave plucking, a style that’s somehow gentle and forceful at the same time.

A Day in the Life - Wes Montgomery (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Bumpin’ - Wes Montgomery (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

