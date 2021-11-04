Good morning.
Today we’re listening to Wes Montgomery, an American jazz guitarist from Indianapolis. Montgomery picked up the guitar at age 20 after hearing a Charlie Christian record. He worked during the day and practiced guitar late at night, developing his signature plucking style in order to keep the noise down. We’re playing his 1967 album A Day in the Life, which opens with an incredible cover of that Beatles song and continues with jazzy renditions of pop and bossa nova. We’re also playing Bumpin’ from 1965, a bluesier record that showcases Montgomery’s octave plucking, a style that’s somehow gentle and forceful at the same time.
A Day in the Life - Wes Montgomery (30m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal
Bumpin’ - Wes Montgomery (40m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal
Have a really nice Thursday.
One of my favourite guitarists. Funny story.... once I met an elderly couple at a dinner party. They were both retired and globe trotting. I am not sure how the topic came up but the man mentioned -- as soon as he introduced himself -- that Wes Montgomery came to their wedding and performed. I guess I would have bragged about it too if he came to my wedding!