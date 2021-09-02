Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Weather Report, a jazz fusion band formed in 1970. The three founding members – saxophonist Wayne Shorter, keyboardist Joe Zawinul, bassist Miroslav Vitouš – joined forces after working on the Miles Davis records In a Silent Way and Bitches Brew. Weather Report featured a rotating cast throughout its 16 years of actvitiy. The band’s 1971 self-titled debut posited an atmospheric style of jazz where structure is abandoned in favor of freeform grooves and improvisation. Later in the ‘70s, Jaco Pastorius subbed in as bassist, helping the band produce their most commercially successful album, Heavy Weather, which opens with the hit “Birdland.” It is sometimes challenging music but very rewarding.

Weather Report - Weather Report (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Heavy Weather - Weather Report (40m, vocals on track 5)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.