Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Walter Wanderley, a Brazilian organist and composer. Wanderley’s albums in the 1960s spread bossa nova around the world including the U.S. where he recorded with Verve Records. His collaborations with Astrud Gilberto among others drew out bossa nova’s beguiling mix of playfulness and wistfulness. First we’re playing 1966’s Rain Forest, which opens with his trio’s Billboard-topping instrumental performance of “Summer Samba (So Nice).” We’re also playing 1971’s Return of the Original and 1967’s loungey Batucada.

Rain Forest - Walter Wanderley (30m, no vocals)

The Return of the Original - Walter Wanderley (30m, no vocals)

Batucada - Walter Wanderley (40m, no vocals)

Have a great Thursday.