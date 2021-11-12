Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re playing Vril, a German techno producer and DJ from Hannover, Germany. Vril makes dubby techno, but he occasionally eschews drums to create ambient synth tracks. “I just touch machines and wait for vibes,” he told Monument, “then record everything to the computer and process it a lot.” We’re playing his album Anima Mundi from 2018, which reflects a love of pure synth emanations as well as an interest in the musicality of mechanical systems. His debut LP, Portal, from 2015, is faster paced and hews to a more standard techno template.

Anima Mundi - Vril (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Portal - Vril (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice weekend.