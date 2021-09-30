Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Vivian Koch, an electronic music producer based in Berlin. Koch described her 2019 record, The Owleon, as “electro synthesiser dreams for days.” This past May, she released her second album, Beyond Contact. Her two records form a pre/post-lockdown diptych. Koch shifted from club music to introspection as the world did. We love Beyond Contact as a flow state record, and we enjoy Owleon for its transportive power to more fun and innocent times.

Beyond Contact - Vivian Koch (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Owleon - Vivian Koch (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a truly great Thursday.