Good morning. We’re off tomorrow.

Today we’re listening to Vince Guaraldi, an American jazz pianist from San Francisco. His breakout 1962 record, Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus, mostly contains covers of Brazilian composers Antonio Carlos Jobim and Luiz Bonfá, but the B-side begins with his Grammy-winning original, “Cast Your Fate to the Wind.” That piece got him a gig composing the music for Charlie Brown Christmas (1965). That record has “Christmas Time is Here” (instrumental and vocal editions), “Linus and Lucy,” “Skating,” jazz covers of carols, and Für Elise. Guaraldi once said, “I want to write standards, not just hits.” He did both.

A Charlie Brown Christmas - Vince Guaraldi Trio (40m, some Charlie Brown vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus - Vince Guaraldi Trio (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice weekend. See you again on Monday.