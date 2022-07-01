Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Vegyn, a British producer and DJ from London. Vegyn was studying graphic design when he taught himself how to make beats, beats which eventually found their way onto the DJ sets of James Blake and studio albums of Frank Ocean. In recent years Vegyn has released several superlong mixtapes, including 2022’s Don’t Follow Me Because I’m Lost Too!! The 75 tracks on it are like beat fragments that mostly feature wistful, downtrodden synths and contemporary hip-hop/house percussion.

Don’t Follow Me Because I’m Lost Too!! - Vegyn (150m, infrequent vocal moments, mostly on field recordings)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice weekend.