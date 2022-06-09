Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Vanessa Wagner, a French classical pianist. We first recommended her last year. We love her 2019 record, Inland, on which she performed pieces by minimalist composers such as Philip Glass, Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch, and Moondog. On Study of the Invisible, which came out in March, she performs the work of Flow State staple artists like Brian Eno, Suzanne Ciani, and Harold Budd. Her translation of the barely-there music of ambient works to solo piano makes that music appear clearer and, in some cases, more beautiful.

Study of the Invisible - Vanessa Wagner (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Inland - Vanessa Wagner (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.