Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Vanessa Amara, a Danish duo that makes ambient instrumental music. They play analog instruments like piano and pipe organ, and then record tape machine feedback in unique interiors to generate a resonant and reflective sound. First, we’re playing Music for Acoustic Instruments & Feedback from earlier this year, which collects 8 live recordings made between 2016 and 2020. Next we’re playing That Kind Of Faint Hope… which was initially put out on cassette tape and only recently hit streaming.

Music for Acoustic Instruments & Feedback - Vanessa Amara (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

That Kind Of Faint Hope… - Vanessa Amara (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Have a really nice Wednesday.