Today we’re listening to upsammy, a Dutch electronic musician. We previously recommended her music back in November 2020. She took her moniker from the 1966 song “Sammy” by her fellow countryman Ramses Shaffy. She began releasing music in 2017, and her first EPs and singles explored novel and outré sounds within dance music templates. Her 2020 record, Zoom, began to break those templates and mellow out a bit. Over time, as Pitchfork observed, upsammy’s music has “gotten looser and lighter, a Gaussian blur of IDM and moonlit ambient.” That trend has culminated in Strange Meridians, her November 2024 record, which ditches drums entirely and probes machines’ capacity to produce uncanny naturalistic soundscapes.

Strange Meridians - upsammy (32m, some ASMR-like whispers)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Zoom - upsammy (40m, subtle vocals on track 3)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.