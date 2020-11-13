Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to upsammy, a Dutch electronic music composer. Thanks to Cassius for the recommendation. She repeats simple yet profound phrases, like Steve Reich, and creates profundity by looping. Zoom, from June, plays fast-paced drum rhythms under mysterious and inventive synth clips. 2019’s Wild Chamber is a bit darker and on some tracks fully ambient. Last up is a brilliant techno set she performed last year at the DGTL festival in Amsterdam.

Zoom by upsammy (40m, vocals on the Kid A-like “It Drips”)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Wild Chamber by upsammy (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

upsammy Live set at DGTL Amsterdam 2019 (90m, a couple vocal samples)

YouTube

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.