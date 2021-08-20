Good morning. Happy birthday to Aidan and Walter.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to UMFANG, a techno producer and DJ from the Bronx via Kansas. She deconstructs dance music, isolating individual tracks as if for inspection. 2017’s Symbolic Use of Light alternates between techno and ambient, revealing that club music minus drums equals good meditation music. We’re also playing 2015’s Ok, which is similarly spare.

Symbolic Use of Light - UMFANG (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Ok - UMFANG (50m, vocal stabs on a few tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have the best Friday and weekend.