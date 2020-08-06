Good morning. We are taking tomorrow off.

Today we’re listening to Trummor & Orgel, a Swedish two-piece band. The name is Swedish for “Drums & Organ,” which are the instruments played by the two brothers in the band. We’re playing two albums that come off like beautiful jam sessions. 2007’s Reflections… is a bunch of psychedelic- and soul-inspired instrumentals. Visions, from 2009, has a similar style, a bit more energy, and one of our favorite T&O tracks, “Cooldown.”

Reflections from a Watery World by Trummor & Orgel (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Visions by Trummor & Orgel (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Enjoy your Thursday.