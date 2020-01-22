Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Trevor Kowalski, a classical composer based in Los Angeles. Thanks to Bill for the recommendation. Kowalski’s compositions for solo piano and piano + orchestra are Erik Satie-like: mysterious and nostalgic. His composition “Nocturne” was one of our favorite releases of 2019. His releases tend to be short (under 30 minutes) so we’ve included a lot here. No vocals.

Remnants of a Setting Sun by Trevor Kowalski (20m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Nocturne by Trevor Kowalski (10m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Courage Endures by Trevor Kowalski (10m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Cinema Neon by Trevor Kowalski (10m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Piano Themes by Trevor Kowalski (40m) Spotify / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.