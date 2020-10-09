Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Tourist, an English electronic producer. Thanks to Kai for the recommendation. Tourist’s music consists of richly layered tracks that build on and harmonize each other, creating a beautiful soundscape. We’re playing his last three albums, starting with Wild and Everyday from last year and wrapping with 2016’s U. The dance tracks on these albums have the arc of songs, maybe because Tourist’s non-solo career is songwriter for artists like Sam Smith and and Jessie Ware.

Wild by Tourist (40m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Everyday by Tourist (40m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

U by Tourist (40m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.