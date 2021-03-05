Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re playing Toto Chiavetta, an Italian electronic music producer and DJ. Chiavetta makes minimalist techno and house tracks. We’re starting with his 2020 album Setting of a Ceremony, which puts synth loops over four-on-the-floor drums. 2017’s Underground Mental Resurrection is a bit darker and has more of a rave sound. We hope you enjoy.

Setting of a Ceremony - Toto Chiavetta (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Underground Mental Resurrection - Toto Chiavetta (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.