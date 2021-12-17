Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Tomu DJ, an electronic music producer based in California. Tomu turns to the instruments and rhythm of dance music for healing purposes, making such music after trying times both socially and personally. Her debut LP from this year, FEMINISTA, ranges in style, hitting footwork, reggaeton, jungle, and ambient. Her EP Ambient 2 is likewise mostly dance despite the title, and shares with FEMINISTA a love of the gentleness of preset percussion.

FEMINISTA - Tomu DJ (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Ambient 2 - Tomu DJ (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great weekend.