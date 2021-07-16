Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something slightly more upbeat. We’re listening to Tomaga, a London-based electronic music duo. The pair – Tom Relleen and Valentina Magaletti – make experimental music that, through eclectic sampling and synthesizing, seems to accidentally arrive at dance music. Memory in Vivo Exposure, from 2017, brings in Reich-like marimba sounds and the reverb and rhythms of dub. But first we’re playing their beautiful dark twisted recent release, Intimate Immensity, which came out this past March.

Intimate Immensity - Tomaga (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Memory in Vivo Exposure - Tomaga (30m, spoken vocals in the background of track one)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your time this weekend.