Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Todd Terry, an American dance music producer and DJ from Brooklyn. Terry started DJing at clubs in New York in the ‘80s. He helped spread house music internationally by producing it with hip-hop percussion, microsamples, and acid synths. Terry has put out lots of music under many monikers. Today we’re playing two of his LPs that both came out in 1988: 2 the Batmobile Let’s Go and Can You Party. This is the original lofi house.

2 the Batmobile Let’s Go - The Todd Terry Project (30m, vocals & vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Can You Party - Royal House (110m, a bunch of vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Friday and weekend.