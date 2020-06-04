Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Cymande, a funk/soul band from the UK. Formed in 1971 by Steve Scipio and Patrick Patterson, Cymande were active only until 1974. During this three-year period they put out three albums that fused many genres from many countries. The 2014 compilation Renegades of Funk collects gems from across these three albums. It includes “The Message” and “Bra,” two amazing songs that appeared on the 25th Hour soundtrack, which was our first exposure to the band. We’re also including their excellent self-titled 1972 debut LP.

Renegades of Funk by Cymande (70m, vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Cymande by Cymande (50m, vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a good Thursday.