Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Timecop1983, a Dutch synthwave composer and producer. Thanks to Felix for the recommendation. Timecop’s pieces layer contemplative synth loops and precise drums reminiscent of ‘80s video game and film scores. His upgraded version of that ‘80s sound is reminiscent of the Drive soundtrack. We’re listening to three of Timecop’s fully instrumental albums: 2018’s Night Drive (Instrumental Edition), 2016’s Running in the Dark, and 2015’s Waves.

Night Drive (Instrumental Edition) - Timecop1983 (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Running in the Dark - Timecop1983 (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Waves - Timecop1983 (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Spotify links are still an issue. The above format might help those of you who copy and paste into search, since the “by” broke the results. Let us know.

Have a really nice Wednesday.