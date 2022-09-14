Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Time Wharp, a New York based electronic music producer. Sometimes ambient / instrumental music can simply be ignorable and not always interesting. Time Wharp’s new record, Spiro World, out this past June on Leaving Records, is always interesting. It combines the looping acoustic instrumentation of Steve Reich with the New Age electronica of Suzanne Ciani. The tracks stick to a grid but it’s a “soft-focus rhythm,” as Resident Advisor put it. “Lupron,” track 2, is the exception with its breakbeat percussion. We’re also playing her self-titled debut LP from 2015, which fuses electronic production with live jazz elements.

Spiro World - Time Wharp (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Time Wharp - Time Wharp (40m, vocal samples on tracks 3 and 6)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.