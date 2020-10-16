Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Theo Parrish, a dance music producer from Detroit. Parrish’s music carries on the legacy of deep house pioneered by artists like Ron Trent and Frankie Knuckles. His latest album, Wuddaji, out a couple weeks ago, fits the jazz samples and progressions of deep house into broken beats and techo patterns. But first we’re playing his 2014 album American Intelligence, which traverses the spectrum of dance genres over four-on-the-floor rhythms.

American Intelligence by Theo Parrish (120m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / Amazon Music / Tidal

Wuddaji by Theo Parrish (60m, vocals on “This Is For You”)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Soundcloud / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.