Today we’re listening to The Upsetters, the studio band of Jamaican producer Lee “Scratch” Perry who passed away yesterday at age 85. Perry gave us dub, remixes, and Bob Marley. He later produced records by the English and American bands he influenced like The Clash and Beastie Boys. We’re playing early albums from Perry’s studio band, The Upsetters, which drafted a style that would open a new world for music. First we’re playing the 1969 album Return of Django, a collection of instrumental dub tracks with the positive vibes that spread reggae from Perry’s Kingston backyard to the whole world. Second we’re playing The Good, The Bad, and The Upsetters, a 1970 collection of golden reggae instrumentals.

Return of Django - The Upsetters (60m, occasional vocals encouraging the band & full vocals on some bonus tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

The Good, The Bad, and The Upsetters - The Upsetters (40m, not many vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

