It’s Friday so we’re listening to something slightly more upbeat. Today we’re listening to The Sight Below, a project from electronic musician Rafael Anton Irisarri. Thanks Sam Valenti IV Ghostly label mix. We previously recommended Irisarri’s music in 2020 and interviewed him this past December, but we only recently discovered his brilliant ambient techno project. The Sight Below’s debut record, Glider, came out in 2008 on Ghostly. Each track begins with thought-provoking synth chords which are gradually joined by gentle kick drums. It foreshadowed the current dub techno moment. Irisarri followed up Glider with It All Falls Apart in 2010, which reduced the presence of kick drums in favor of wall-of-sound ambience.

Glider - The Sight Below (49m, no vocals)

It All Falls Apart - The Sight Below (55m, vocals on track 6)

Have a great weekend.