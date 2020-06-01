Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Rafael Anton Irisarri, an American ambient composer and sound engineer based in New York. He creates delicate synth loops and applies a thin layer of noise, which gives his pieces a lofi or tape cassette sound. The North Bend from 2010 is a set of beautiful sound meditations. 2015’s A Fragile Geography is similar but reaches greater levels of intensity in gain and distortion.

The North Bend by Rafael Anton Irisarri (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

A Fragile Geography by Rafael Anton Irisarri (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

We hope this helps you find calm and focus today.