Rafael Anton Irisarri
June 1, 2020
Good morning.
Today we’re listening to Rafael Anton Irisarri, an American ambient composer and sound engineer based in New York. He creates delicate synth loops and applies a thin layer of noise, which gives his pieces a lofi or tape cassette sound. The North Bend from 2010 is a set of beautiful sound meditations. 2015’s A Fragile Geography is similar but reaches greater levels of intensity in gain and distortion.
The North Bend by Rafael Anton Irisarri (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal
A Fragile Geography by Rafael Anton Irisarri (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal
